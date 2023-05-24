fbpx Voting ends for special election in Beverly Hills
Voting ends for special election in Beverly Hills

Politics May 24, 2023
| Photo courtesy of btwashburn/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
by
share with

Voting closed Tuesday in the city of Beverly Hills‘ special municipal election concerning a major development project that could bring a Cheval Blanc hotel to the city.

Vote center and ballot drop boxes closed Tuesday, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan announced.

Election results will be available at lavote.gov. The first report of results will include vote-by-mail ballots plus early ballots cast at the vote center before Tuesday’s Election Day.

The second report will include all ballots cast at the vote center on Election Day once ballots are securely transported to the Registrar’s Office Tally Operation Center in Downey for central processing and tabulation.

The special election consisted of two ordinances concerning the development project. A zoning ordinance and development agreement were both approved by a 4-1 city council majority, but many residents oppose the plan and say the development would clash with the neighborhood’s character.

Early returns Tuesday night showed a close contest.

Measure B, which would allow for zoning changes for the project, had 2,909 no votes to 2,849 yes votes, or 50.52% to 49.48%.

Measure C, which asks voters to approve the development agreement, had 2,908 no votes to 2,849 yes votes, or 50.51% to 49.49%.

A total of 5,778 ballots were processed and counted by Tuesday night, with 26.07% of registered voters casting ballots.

The next update is scheduled for Friday.

