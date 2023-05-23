LASD investigating possible kidnapping in East Los Angeles

Authorities on Tuesday sought the public’s help in the investigation into a possible kidnapping of a woman in East Los Angeles.

The woman was confronted by a man about 8:40 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of East Third Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

“The incident was captured on surveillance video and depicted a female adult attempting to board a Montebello Transit bus,” a sheriff’s department statement said. “As the female boarded the bus, she was confronted from behind by a male adult suspect.”

According to the sheriff’s department, the bus driver and a passenger attempted to intervene.

“The suspect broke a window on the bus and retrieved a handgun from a nearby vehicle described as a four-door, white colored, possible 2022 Honda Civic,” the statement said. “The suspect pointed the handgun at the bus driver and appeared to coerce the female into the nearby vehicle.”

The gunman then drove off with the woman, the sheriff’s department reported.

The man was described as Hispanic, in his mid-20s, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and 170 to 190 pounds. The woman was described as Hispanic, in her mid-20s, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, about 130 pounds, with brown hair.

Anyone with information on the possible kidnapping in East Los Angeles was urged to call the sheriff’s tipline at 562-946-7893; the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station at 323-264-4151; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.