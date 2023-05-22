LASD seeks public’s help finding missing 67-year-old man

Authorities asked for the public’s help Sunday finding a 67-year-old man who went missing in Los Angeles.
Wayne Bently Davis was last contacted at 11:45 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Davis was described as a 5-feet-11-inch tall Black man who weighs 170 pounds, and is bald with brown eyes and a mustache. Officials said he suffers from kidney failure, and there is concern over his well-being.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts was encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.