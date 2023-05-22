fbpx LASD seeks public's help finding missing 67-year-old man
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / LASD seeks public’s help finding missing 67-year-old man

LASD seeks public’s help finding missing 67-year-old man

Missing May 22, 2023
missing, Los Angeles, kidney failure
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Authorities asked for the public’s help Sunday finding a 67-year-old man who went missing in Los Angeles.

Wayne Bently Davis was last contacted at 11:45 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Davis was described as a 5-feet-11-inch tall Black man who weighs 170 pounds, and is bald with brown eyes and a mustache. Officials said he suffers from kidney failure, and there is concern over his well-being.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

More from Missing

missing, lancaster, teen
LA County May 20, 2023
share with
14-year-old girl goes missing, last seen in Lancaster by
missing, south el monte
Missing May 16, 2023
share with
Man reported missing, last seen in South El Monte by
missing, norwalk, epilepsy, epileptic
LA County May 16, 2023
share with
Help sought finding missing 69-year-old epileptic woman by
missing, Sylmar
Missing May 15, 2023
share with
LASD seeks missing woman last seen in Sylmar by
LA County May 15, 2023
share with
Missing: Man diagnosed with dementia last seen in Lancaster by
Type 2 diabetes, Whittier, missing
LA County May 13, 2023
share with
69-year-old woman goes missing, last seen in Whittier by
More
Skip to content