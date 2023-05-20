fbpx 14-year-old girl goes missing, last seen in Lancaster
14-year-old girl goes missing, last seen in Lancaster

May 20, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
A 14-year-old girl who authorities say has no history of running away from home was reported missing Saturday after last being seen in Lancaster.

Ariel Donna Ontiveros was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Friday on the 44000 block of 32nd Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

Ariel is Latina, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long white sleeve shirt and gray and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Ariel or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Departments’ Lancaster Station detective bureau at 661-948-8466. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.com.

