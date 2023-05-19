fbpx Los Angeles kicks off inaugural Croatian Culture Week
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Los Angeles / Los Angeles kicks off inaugural Croatian Culture Week

Los Angeles kicks off inaugural Croatian Culture Week

Los Angeles May 19, 2023
Councilman Tim McOsker was joined by Consul General of Croatia Renee Pea and performer Rebecca Posavec at City Hall Friday to kick off Croatia Culture Week. | Photo courtesy of Councilmember Tim McOsker via Facebook
by
share with

Councilman Tim McOsker kicked off the inaugural Croatian Week in the city of Los Angeles Friday with a presentation to the City Council.

The celebration will run through May 28.

“Croatian culture is deeply ingrained in San Pedro,” McOsker said in a statement. “While we come together every four years to celebrate and cheer on their incredible World Cup team, it’s the history and the weekly and monthly get-togethers that make their impact so strong in our community.”

McOsker, whose 15th District includes San Pedro, home to one of the largest populations of Croatian immigrants, said the first Croatians immigrated to the area during the first half of the 20th century from the Dalmatian coastline. Many Croatians worked as fishermen and cannery workers.

The second wave of Croatian migrants arrived after World War II as political refugees from Yugoslavia, he added.

“Like many newcomers to America, Croatian immigrants came here with empty pockets and big dreams,” said Jack Baric, San Pedro resident and board member of the Croatian-American Club.

“Their biggest success was giving their children and grandchildren a better life than their own. Along the way the hard work of Croatian immigrants helped to build a stronger Los Angeles community.”

Croatian Culture Week “honors their contributions,” Baric added, and it’s something “we are all very proud of.”

More from Los Angeles

Los Angeles May 19, 2023
share with
LA council calls for report on relocation of Sun Valley Metrolink station by
Los Angeles May 19, 2023
share with
LA council approves amended version of city’s 2023-24 budget by
Business May 18, 2023
share with
Ahead of contract talks, SAG-AFTRA board calls for strike vote by
Impact May 18, 2023
share with
LA extends emergency on homelessness amid frustration with lack of data by
Los Angeles May 18, 2023
share with
Bass joins other mayors to lobby state for more homeless funding by
Environment May 17, 2023
share with
Environmental group wins legal challenge to Ballona Wetlands project by
More
Skip to content