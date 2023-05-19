Los Angeles kicks off inaugural Croatian Culture Week
Councilman Tim McOsker kicked off the inaugural Croatian Week in the city of Los Angeles Friday with a presentation to the City Council.
The celebration will run through May 28.
“Croatian culture is deeply ingrained in San Pedro,” McOsker said in a statement. “While we come together every four years to celebrate and cheer on their incredible World Cup team, it’s the history and the weekly and monthly get-togethers that make their impact so strong in our community.”
McOsker, whose 15th District includes San Pedro, home to one of the largest populations of Croatian immigrants, said the first Croatians immigrated to the area during the first half of the 20th century from the Dalmatian coastline. Many Croatians worked as fishermen and cannery workers.
The second wave of Croatian migrants arrived after World War II as political refugees from Yugoslavia, he added.
“Like many newcomers to America, Croatian immigrants came here with empty pockets and big dreams,” said Jack Baric, San Pedro resident and board member of the Croatian-American Club.
“Their biggest success was giving their children and grandchildren a better life than their own. Along the way the hard work of Croatian immigrants helped to build a stronger Los Angeles community.”
Croatian Culture Week “honors their contributions,” Baric added, and it’s something “we are all very proud of.”