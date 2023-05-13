Metrolink to offer special service for LA County Fair patrons

Beginning Saturday, Metrolink trains on the San Bernardino Line will make an extra stop at the Pomona Fairplex to accommodate people heading to the Los Angeles County Fair.
A free shuttle will meet trains at the Fairplex stop to carry riders to the fair entrance. The service will be offered every weekend through the end of the fair’s run on Memorial Day.
“I am happy that Metrolink continues to partner with our friends at the Fairplex to provide special weekend train service to and from the LA County Fair,” Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said in a statement. “Metrolink trains are a convenient and fun option, and allow people to avoid traffic and the challenge of finding parking.”
All trains will make the special stop after 11 a.m., when the fair opens, according to Metrolink. The rail service will also add an extra train on weekends that will depart the Fairplex at 10:10 p.m. bound for Los Angeles Union Station.
Metrolink officials noted that every fare-paying adult can bring three children on the ride for free. Metrolink also offers a $10 weekend pass that allows unlimited rides on a single weekend day. Metrolink riders can also get a discount on fair admission tickets.