NBC fall lineup includes 2 new dramas, Jon Cryer comedy

THE IRRATIONAL -- Episode "Pilot" -- Pictured: (l-r) Jesse L. Martin as Alec Baker, Maahra Hill as Marisa. | Photo by Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

By Steven Herbert

NBC Friday announced its programming plans for the 2023-24 season, including two dramas and a comedy that will premiere in the fall.

“The Irrational,” a drama, stars “Law & Order” alum Jesse L. Martin as a world-renowned leader in behavioral science who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior.

The series is based on the novel “Predictably Irrational” by Dan Ariely.

The other new drama on NBC’s fall schedule is “Found,” which stars Shanola Hampton as a public relations specialist who heads a crisis management team that makes certain someone is always looking out for the nation’s missing people of color and “is hiding a chilling secret of her own,” according to the network.

The new comedy is “Extended Family” which stars “Two and a Half Men” alum Jon Cryer and Abigail Spencer as divorced couple Jim and Julia who continue to raise their children at the family home, taking turns on who gets to stay with them, then finds the arrangement becomes more complicated when she stars dating the owner of his favorite team (Donald Faison).

The LeBron James-produced game show “The Wall,” which has aired intermittently on NBC since December 2016, will begin a season on the schedule for the first time since 2020, airing at 8 p.m. Fridays.

“Quantum Leap,” the only new series to air on NBC when the 2022-23 season began in September, will move from 10 p.m. Mondays to 10 p.m. Tuesdays, filling the time slot held by the medical drama “New Amsterdam,” which ended its five-season run Jan. 17.

“The Irrational” will air in “Quantum Leap’s” former 10 p.m. Monday time slot.

The comedy “Lopez vs. Lopez,” which premiered in November, will begin its new season at midseason, as will “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “La Brea” and “Magnum P.I.”

A new element of the “`America’s Got Talent” franchise will premiere at midseason as will “Deal or No Deal Island,” set on the Banker’s private island, offering the biggest prize in series history.

Decisions have not been made on the fates of the comedies “American Auto,” “Grand Crew” and “Young Rock.”

The NBC fall schedule will consist of eight hours of dramas, five produced by Dick Wolf; four hours of alternative programming, including three of the singing competition “The Voice”; seven hours of sports; two hours of “Dateline NBC”; and one hour of comedies.

There were no comedies on NBC’s schedule at the start of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

Here is NBC’s fall prime-time schedule:

Sunday: “Football Night in America”; “NBC Sunday Night Football”;

Monday: “The Voice”; “The Irrational,”

Tuesday: “Night Court”; “Extended Family”; “The Voice”; “Quantum Leap”;

Wednesday: “Chicago Med”; “Chicago Fire”; “Chicago P.D.”;

Thursday: “Law & Order”; “Law & Order: SVU”; “Found”;

Friday: “The Wall”; “Dateline NBC”;

Saturday: College Football.