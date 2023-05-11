Woman suffering from schizophrenia reported missing in Norwalk

A 24-year-old woman who authorities say has been diagnosed with schizophrenia was reported missing Thursday after she was last seen in Norwalk.
Catalina Garcia Perez was last seen at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 15000 block of Pioneer Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Perez is Latina, 5-feet-2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone who has seen Perez or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Department at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.