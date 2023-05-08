‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ opens with $114M box office take
“Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3” opened with $114 million this weekend to lead all films in North America, according to industry estimates released Sunday.
The latest edition of the space-traveling comedy/adventure franchise dethroned “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which had topped the box office charts for its first four weeks of release and finished second place this weekend with $18.6 million, Comscore reported.
Third place went to “Evil Dead Rise,” which made $5.7 million Friday through Sunday in its third weekend in theaters.
“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” was fourth with $3.3 million in its second weekend, followed by “Love Again,” which opened with $2.4 million.
Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “John Wick: Chapter 4,” $2.3 million; “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” $1.5 million; “Air,” $1.39 million; “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant,” $1.2 million; and “Sisu” with $1 million.
This weekend’s overall three-day box office haul was estimated at $156.74 million. The year-to-date total is $2.841 billion — an increase of 32% over the figure at this time last year, according to Comscore.