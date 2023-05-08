fbpx 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' opens with $114M box office take
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / The Industry / ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ opens with $114M box office take

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ opens with $114M box office take

The Industry May 08, 2023
Chris Pratt leads the cast of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." | Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios
by
share with

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3” opened with $114 million this weekend to lead all films in North America, according to industry estimates released Sunday.

The latest edition of the space-traveling comedy/adventure franchise dethroned “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which had topped the box office charts for its first four weeks of release and finished second place this weekend with $18.6 million, Comscore reported.

Third place went to “Evil Dead Rise,” which made $5.7 million Friday through Sunday in its third weekend in theaters.

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” was fourth with $3.3 million in its second weekend, followed by “Love Again,” which opened with $2.4 million.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “John Wick: Chapter 4,” $2.3 million; “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” $1.5 million; “Air,” $1.39 million; “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant,” $1.2 million; and “Sisu” with $1 million.

This weekend’s overall three-day box office haul was estimated at $156.74 million. The year-to-date total is $2.841 billion — an increase of 32% over the figure at this time last year, according to Comscore.

More from The Industry

Business May 08, 2023
share with
Nexstar Media Group to acquire indy San Diego station KUSI-TV by
LA County May 08, 2023
share with
Writers strike ensnares TV showrunners in WGA vs. studios battle by
LA County May 08, 2023
share with
‘Scream VI’ wins best movie at MTV awards; ‘The Last of Us’ gets top TV honor by
Business May 06, 2023
share with
Writers strike prompts MTV to shift awards show from live to tape by
LA County May 05, 2023
share with
WGA strike prompts Barrymore to pull out as host of MTV awards by
Los Angeles May 04, 2023
share with
On May the 4th, Carrie Fisher gets long-awaited Walk of Fame star by
More
Skip to content