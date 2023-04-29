fbpx Riverside tamale fest to feature food competition, music, dancing
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Riverside County / Riverside Tamale Festival to feature food competition, music, dancing

Riverside Tamale Festival to feature food competition, music, dancing

Riverside County Apr 29, 2023
Tamale Festival attendees watch entertainment at the 2022 event. | Photo courtesy of the Riverside Tamale Festival
by
share with

Mariachi bands, folklorico dancing and hot tamales will fill White Park in downtown Riverside on Saturday for the 10th annual Riverside Tamale Festival.

“The festival is a great opportunity to experience the talent of our region,” according to RivTamaleFest.com. “From bands, dancers, musicians and Lucha Libre, this festival is an annual highlight for attendees. What could be better than enjoying delicious tamales while supporting local businesses?”

During Saturday’s fest, which gets underway at 11 a.m., there will be a “best tamale competition,” along with musical and dance performances by Eddie Avila & Co., El Santo Golpe, Outlaw Mariachi, Felipe Orozco y Su Banda and other groups.

Numerous vendors will be on hand, and a kids’ play zone will be available in the park.

The nonprofit Spanish Town Heritage Foundation organizes the events. Some of the proceeds from this year’s tamale sales will go to support ongoing restoration of the Trujillo Adobe.

The 160-year-old edifice, which is recognized by the state as a “historic place of interest,” is located at 3669 W. Center St.

According to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the home symbolizes the efforts of its original owner Lorenzo Trujillo to lead migrants, mostly Native Americans, who were escaping Spanish persecution to safety, often via the Old Spanish Trail. The house formed the heart of what eventually became the La Placita de los Trujillos community.

The goal is to convert it to a cultural and educational site. Last year, state lawmakers appropriated $10.4 million toward the restoration.

Additional information is available at rivtamalefest.com.

More from Riverside County

Music Apr 29, 2023
share with
Kane Brown to headline 2nd night of Stagecoach festival by
Politics Apr 28, 2023
share with
Eviction reparations: Palm Springs council rejects agreement with university by
News Apr 27, 2023
share with
Federal jury returns $10M verdict in Riverside County DIS case by
News Apr 27, 2023
share with
Road closures aim to increase safety during Stagecoach festival by
Music Apr 27, 2023
share with
Luke Bryan to headline 1st night of Stagecoach country music fest by
Crime Apr 26, 2023
share with
8 transients arrested in Palm Springs sweep by
More
Skip to content