CHOC and UCLA announce partnership for pediatric heart care

Health Apr 28, 2023
CHOC Children’s Hospital in Orange, Calif. | Photo courtesy of Patient Safety Movement/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)
by
Children’s Hospital of Orange County and UCLA Health Thursday announced the institutions will team up to provide a new pediatric congenital cardiac care program.

“Our shared vision is one program offered at two sites to provide patients with the right care in a location close to home,” said Dr. Glen Van Arsdell, who will be the new program’s chief and is chief of congential cardiovascular surgery at UCLA. “We seek to capitalize on our strengths, integrate data and technology and provide seamless, convenient access to care.”

CHOC President and CEO Kimberly Chavalas Cripe said, “Together, we will help attract the nation’s top experts while retaining the leading physicians and staff at both of our institutions. We will also partner to advance innovation, research and education, benefiting children for generations to come.”

