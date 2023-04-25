Kidspace Summer Camp to bring National Parks to life
Kidspace Children’s Museum will host eight weeks of summer camp for children ages 5 to 8 years old on its 3.5-acre outdoor campus.
“We want kids to experience all those iconic moments of summer camp,” said Lisa Clements, Kidspace CEO. “If your child loves nature walks, arts and crafts, sing-alongs, and s’mores, they’ll love making new friends at Kidspace Summer Camp.”
Each week of camp will bring to life a different National Park with new camp mascots, trail names, and challenges, plus up-close experiences with live animals, water play days, and all the summer fun of Kidspace Museum. At the end of each week, families gather around the campfire to cheer on silly camper skits and sing along with some new favorite camp songs.
Weekly camps at Kidspace run from June 12-Aug. 11, except for the week of July 3. Sign up for one unforgettable week of camp, or for the full 8-week series. Camp is $575 per week for non-members and $550 per week for Kidspace members.
For more information and to register visit kidspace.org.