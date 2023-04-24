fbpx SoCal transportation projects receive millions in state grants
Home / News / Travel / SoCal transportation projects receive millions in state grants

SoCal transportation projects receive millions in state grants

Travel Apr 24, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Thank You (22 Millions+) views/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
by


State transportation officials announced Monday the award of more than $690 million in funds to 28 transportation projects across the state, including multiple Southland projects.

“California is making a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment to transform and modernize our transportation infrastructure, creating jobs, alternatives to driving, and reducing pollution,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement announcing the funds. “Our state is placing a high priority on investing in public transportation projects that aim to shift away from fossil fuels while making public travel more rider friendly. Today’s announcement not only provides better travel alternatives but also helps to speed up our transition to a cleaner, healthier transportation future for all Californians.”

Among the local projects receiving funds was a $35 million grant for the Metro Eastside Transit Corridor, which will extend the Metro L (Gold) Line from East Los Angeles to Whittier.

“I am grateful to Governor Gavin Newsom for supporting Metro’s commitment to equity in transportation infrastructure and service,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in a statement. “Eastside communities have been waiting for a long time to see this line extension move from a line on a plan to a real connection to our broader rail system. I am excited to see us move one step closer to breaking ground on delivering this transportation option for our residents, as it will vastly increase access to opportunities to learn, earn, and grow.”

Metrolink, meanwhile, will receive $10 million to support its Locomotive Fuel Efficiency and Maintenance Modernization Project, along with $15.5 million to support track improvements on Metrolink’s 91/Perris Valley Line in Riverside County.

“These commitments are essential toward Metrolink’s ongoing mission of providing reliable, safe, affordable and environmentally sustainable transportation for everyone and we appreciate the state’s continued support in making that possible,” Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said. in a statement.

The Orange County Transportation Authority received nearly $45 million to help fund two projects, one of which is aimed at boosting transit options in central Orange County, and the other aimed at stabilizing and ensuring the future of coastal rail transit.

