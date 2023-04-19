Things to Know about the Southern California Lifestyle

The Southern California lifestyle is known for being relaxed because of the warm weather and proximity to the beach, but there are also some negatives about living in the area. If you are thinking about living in Southern California, knowing these things can help you determine whether to live there.

The Cost of Living is High

There are fees and taxes everywhere in California, including a high sales tax, county tax, and state income tax. If you want any type of bottle, can, or plastic bag from the grocery store, you can expect to pay a fee. Basic necessities such as gas and a place to live are also more expensive in California. Because of the high rent, you will pay more upfront when moving into a home because of the security deposit and first and last months’ rent.

If you are thinking about living in Southern California, you can prepare for the higher cost of living by looking for other ways of saving money. If you have student loans, you can look into consolidation or refinancing to have a payoff plan in sight and rid your education debt balances. These are different processes, but both mean you get a new loan to pay back the old one. There are some differences between the two, and you can review a guide with more information. In addition, meal planning can be a great way to save money on eating out, while also ensuring you stick to a healthier diet.

Photo courtesy of Canva

You Should Prepare for Plenty of Sun

Almost everyone has heard of sunny California, and this is especially true of the southern part of the state. You will have a hard time finding anything close to California’s weather in the US. But the climate still poses a challenge. If you burn, the weather means you will need to use sun protection almost year-round, and because of the lack of rain, it can get dusty, so you will need to wash your car. This also makes water a commodity, and if the area is facing a drought, your area may face restrictions on use of water. Still, the weather is the biggest draw for many people, and with so much sun, you will likely develop an appreciation for cloudy days and rain.

Photo courtesy of Canva

The Roads are Not the Same

Los Angeles, the biggest city in Southern California, is known for having some of the worst traffic in the country, but even other parts of the area have unique roads. Many tend to have plenty of lanes to accommodate all the traffic. Highways with six or seven lanes are a common sight, so you will need to get used to making lane changes. While this number of lanes helps the traffic, it also means it might be hard to manage driving and navigation at the same time. You should also be prepared to share the road with self driving cars and other motorists that you might not be used to.

Photo courtesy of Canva

You Will Want a Car

There aren’t a lot of great public transportation options in Southern California. You can use the bus or trolley if you are in San Diego, but you can’t get around all the cities using only public transportation. If you do not have a car, you may need to invest in one before moving to one of these cities.