SR39 in Angeles National Forest under repair through summer

Travel Apr 18, 2023
Winter storm damage on State Route 39. | Photo courtesy of Caltrans District 7
Repairs to winter storm damage along Gabriel Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest were in progress Tuesday and will continue through summer, authorities said.

Work to repair damage on the roadway, also known as SR39, is being conducted between post mile 19.2, north of the entrance to Morris Dam, and post mile 35.5, near Falling Springs, according to Caltrans.

The repairs will include work on washed-out embankments, damaged drains and metal beam guardrails, and a retaining system, Caltrans reported.

Repairs include rock scaling, removing rock slides, installing an elevated cable-mesh drapery system along the slope, rebuilding slopes, replacing the bin wall with a soldier pile wall 100 feet long, and replacing guardrails and drains.

One-way traffic control with flagging will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at varying points through this summer. However, there will be several days that require full highway closures for up to eight hours to allow crane movement and placing of cable-mesh in June, officials said.

