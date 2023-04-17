‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ still dominates box office with $87 million
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” continues to dominate the box office in its second week of release, grossing another $87 million this weekend to lead all films in North America, according to industry estimates released Sunday.
The Universal Pictures release, based on the popular Nintendo video game, is coming off a huge opening weekend of more than $146 million.
“The Pope’s Exorcist” opened with $9.1 million at the box office Friday through Sunday for second place, Comscore reported.
“John Wick: Chapter 4” was third with $7.9 million in its fourth week in theaters in the United States and Canada.
The Nicolas Cage vampire comedy “Renfield” opened with $7.77 million for fourth place, followed by “Air,” which grossed $7.72 million in its second week.
Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” ($7.3 million), “Suzume” ($5 million), “Mafia Mamma” ($2 million), “Scream VI” ($1.4 million) and “Nefarious” ($1.3 million).