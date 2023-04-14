NHL’s Anaheim Ducks fire coach Dallas Eakins

Dallas Eakins. | Photo courtesy of TheAHL/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The Anaheim Ducks on Friday announced the firing of coach Dallas Eakins, less than 11 hours after they completed the season with the NHL’s worst record.

The Ducks had losing records in each of Eakins’ four seasons as coach, missing the Stanley Cup playoffs each season. The Ducks were 101-147-44 under Eakins, including a 23-47-12 record in the 2022-23 season, which they concluded Thursday with 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings that assured the Ducks would finish with the league’s worst record.

“This was a very difficult decision, one that comes after careful and considerable deliberation,” Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said in a statement. “At the end of the day, I simply feel that a fresh perspective and new voice will be beneficial for the team.

“Dallas has handled himself with class and character through a difficult season, and we wish him the best in the future.”

Eakins said in a statement he released on Twitter that he “will be forever grateful for my eight years in the Ducks organization.”

“From jump-starting San Diego to dealing with COVID to a full-on rebuild was an inspiring and rewarding challenge,” the 56-year-old Eakins said. “Every staff member and player made me a better coach, but more importantly, a better person. The enthusiasm and patience of the fans will never be forgotten. Thank you to Bob Murray and Pat Verbeek for giving me a chance. I will always be in your debt.

“Thank you to Henry, Susan and Jillian Samueli for the inspiration. Your leadership makes the Ducks organization an incredible place to work. You remind us all that community and others come first.

“But most of all, thank you to my three wonderful ladies at home who support me like no other. I look forward to our next great adventure!!”

Eakins was hired as the Ducks’ coach June 17, 2019, by Murray, then their general manager, after coaching their American Hockey League affiliate in San Diego the previous four seasons.

“We thank Dallas for his eight years with the organization as head coach of both the Ducks and Gulls,” Ducks owner Henry Samueli said in a statement. Samueli is the husband of Susan Samueli, also listed as the team’s owner, and father of Jillian Reddin, the Ducks’ director of hockey operations.

“Susan and I are especially proud of his commitment to the community in both Anaheim and San Diego, which included countless charitable initiatives. We know Dallas will succeed in his future endeavors, as character people often do.”

The stint in Anaheim was second as an NHL coach. He coached the Edmonton Oilers to a 36-63-14 record from the start of the 2013-14 season until being fired 31 games into the 2014-15 season after they got off to a 7-19-5 start.