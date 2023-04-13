Chia ‘Francis’ Lin RDHAP brings dental care in the comfort of your home

| Courtesy photo

By, Chia ‘Francis’ Lin

I am a mobile dental hygienist serving people with mental or physical challenges that prevent them from visiting a traditional dental office, and this is the story of my client Lisa.

I first met Lisa while working for a private dental office when her husband Bill assisted her into the office in her wheelchair. She was in her mid-40s, with lovely hair and complexion. I noticed that her arms draped listlessly, her face tilted to one side, and though she was speaking as Bill pushed her through the door, I struggled to understand her vocalizations.

I greeted Lisa and Bill warmly while calculating what technique I would use to make this teeth-cleaning appointment as comfortable as possible. Going over her dental and medical history, I learned through Bill that Lisa was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis five years prior and had since lost most function of her legs. She had also developed cognitive difficulties similar to dementia. Bill was her primary caretaker and thanks to a flexible job, he was able to work remotely, but even with his attentiveness Lisa had not had teeth cleaning in over two years. I assured Bill that Lisa was in good hands.

I proceeded to clean Lisa’s teeth. She moaned and shifted around in the dental chair during the appointment; it was obvious that she was stressed. Bill was there to provide reassurance, as well as to gently but firmly hold her hands and body when she involuntarily moved. Lisa preferred to be on her right side, which made the cleaning difficult, but I did my best as I always do.

They were exhausted by the end of the appointment. Even so, I felt relieved to have helped in alleviating the inflammatory burden to her overall health by removing oral bacteria. I thanked Bill because I could see how much he loved his wife and how much this appointment meant to him.

Bill was pleased to find that I was so accommodating and gentle during the treatment. His demeanor communicated gratitude and appreciation because he understood that oral hygiene care is essential for preventing further disease progression and costly procedures, and he was happy to learn that I could provide comforting care to Lisa.

Ever since I became licensed to practice mobile hygiene, I have been seeing Lisa in her own home, which avoids the stress and hardship that comes with in-office visits. Lisa is significantly more comfortable and relaxed in her familiar surroundings, and Bill is relieved not to have to take a full day off from work.

Being a mobile dental hygienist is about effective clinical skills, but just as important, compassion for this group of people who cannot access traditional dental care. My service is my person-centered way of telling Lisa that “I am here to take care of you and I care about you.” Everyone deserves respect — and oral health — regardless of their mental and physical abilities.

Please go to my website: clinrdhap.com for more information on my services.