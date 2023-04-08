Attempted murder suspect arrested after 2-hour police chase

| Photo courtesy of Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash

A man wanted on suspicion of attempted murder was arrested Friday after leading authorities on a roughly two-hour chase in the Westchester, Inglewood and South Los Angeles areas — at one point getting out of one vehicle when it became disabled and being driven away in another before that SUV came to a stop in Carson.

The suspect, who attempted to flee on foot, was taken into custody along with three women, police said, including the driver of the SUV that picked up the suspect mid-chase.

The chase began about noon in the area of 99th Street and Avalon Boulevard in the South Los Angeles area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect, driving a silver pickup truck with two female passengers, led officers on a chase to the Westchester area, taking a circuitous route along Century Boulevard and then heading back again along Imperial Highway and Aviation Boulevard. He struck at least two other vehicles while trying to elude authorities.

Along the way, the pickup truck’s right front tire became flat, but the suspect kept going.

Shortly before 1 p.m., the truck — with the front wheel disabled — stopped in the Inglewood area, and the male driver and two female passengers got out and ran from the vehicle.

The suspect, meanwhile, jumped into the back seat of a waiting SUV that was driven by a woman who quickly sped away. The SUV driver then led officers on a chase to the south Los Angeles area.

By about 1:30 p.m., the chase was in the area of Figueroa and 50th streets, and by 2 p.m., the chase was in the area of Western Avenue and 221st Street in Torrance.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the SUV — with at least one tire flattened — stopped near Vermont Avenue and Belson Street in the Carson area, and the male suspect got out of the passenger side and ran into a nearby neighborhood before being arrested by officers. The woman driving the vehicle also was taken into custody.

It was not immediately clear if the female occupants of the vehicles were accomplices or victims of a carjacking.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released. Police said he was wanted in connection with an attempted murder and carjacking that occurred March 26 near the Hollywood (101) Freeway at San Pedro Street in downtown Los Angeles.