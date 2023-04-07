fbpx Christians to observe Good Friday
Christians to observe Good Friday

Los Angeles Apr 07, 2023
| Photo by KYNASTUDIO/Envato Elements
by
Friday is Good Friday, when Christians solemnly commemorate the day when Jesus suffered and died on the cross.

In some churches, a wooden cross is set up and people spend time meditating before it. Other people make the Stations of the Cross — a devotion that recalls the journey of Jesus on the Via Dolorosa, or Way of Sorrows, in Jerusalem to Calvary, where he was crucified.

Many Christians keep this devotion but also see in the suffering of Jesus a reminder to be more concerned for the suffering of people in today’s world. For many Christians, Good Friday is also a day of fasting and penance.

Catholics traditionally mark the day with fasting, penance and reflection on Jesus’ death.

Archbishop José H. Gomez will preside at the Celebration of the Passion of the Lord at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels at noon.

During the solemn liturgy, the Lord’s passion from the Gospel of John will be proclaimed and a special prayer will be dedicated to the catechumens or brothers and sisters who will be baptized and welcomed into the church on Easter Vigil. As in previous years, the faithful will have an opportunity to venerate the cross.

The service will be livestreamed via facebook.com/lacatholics and youtube.com/olacathedral.

Another English-language service will be held at 3 p.m. and a Spanish-language service at 7 p.m.

