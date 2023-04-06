fbpx LA archbishop to celebrate Mass of the Lord's Supper at cathedral
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Los Angeles / LA archbishop to celebrate Mass of the Lord’s Supper at cathedral

LA archbishop to celebrate Mass of the Lord’s Supper at cathedral

Los Angeles Apr 06, 2023
The Last Supper painting by Leonardo Da Vinci. | Image courtesy of Pixabay
by
share with

A bilingual Mass of the Lord’s Supper will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels Thursday evening by Archbishop José H. Gomez, and will include the traditional washing of the feet of 12 faithful.

The Mass commemorates Jesus Christ’s Last Supper with his apostles the night before he was crucified. At the Last Supper, Jesus instituted the Eucharist, the sacrament of Christ’s Body and Blood, as well as the Priesthood.

The washing of the feet follows Jesus’ example of washing his apostles’ feet.

In the Catholic Church, the Mass marks the end of the Lenten Season and the beginning of the Easter Triduum, the three days prior to Easter Sunday: Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday.

Its traditional English name, Maundy Thursday, comes from a Latin phrase linked to the ceremony of foot washing, Mandatum novum, “a new commandment.”

The new commandment states that we are to love one another with an abundance of love, especially at this most sacred time of the liturgical year when the Lord’s passion, death and resurrection are remembered and celebrated in the powerful rites of the Triduum.

The 7 p.m. Mass will be livestreamed at facebook.com/lacatholics, youtube.com/olacathedral and olacathedral.org/live.

More from Los Angeles

Crime Apr 06, 2023
share with
LAPD sergeant seeks exit from Dodger fan’s suit alleging beating by
Los Angeles Apr 06, 2023
share with
Los Angeles makes progress in repairing 19K-plus potholes by
Los Angeles Apr 06, 2023
share with
LA sues group, journalist hoping to recover police photos by
Entertainment Apr 06, 2023
share with
Woman’s suit accuses Tim Robbins of tirade before theater company workers by
Crime Apr 05, 2023
share with
3 people found dead in Skid Row apartment; drugs suspected by
Los Angeles Apr 05, 2023
share with
Narrow race for 2nd in Council District 6 special election by
More
Skip to content