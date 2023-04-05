fbpx 'Top Gun: Maverick' among top nominees for MTV Awards
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ among top nominees for MTV Awards

The Industry Apr 05, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Drew Barrymore
“Top Gun: Maverick” landed six nominations Wednesday for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards to top the film categories, while “Stranger Things” and “The Last of Us” both also collected six to lead the way on the small screen.

“Top Gun: Maverick” will compete for best movie honors with “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Elvis,” “Nope,” “Scream VI” and “Smile.”

“Stranger Things” and “The Last of Us” were both tabbed for best show, along with “The White Lotus,” “Wednesday,” “Wolf Pack,” “Yellowstone” and “Yellowjackets.”

The awards will be presented May 7 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, in a ceremony hosted by Drew Barrymore. The show is known for its often off-beat categories, such as best kiss, best fight and — new this year — best kick-ass cast. All of the categories are gender-neutral.

Nominations for best performance in a movie went to Austin Butler for “Elvis,” Florence Pugh for “Don’t Worry Darling,” KeKe Palmer for “Nope,” Michael B. Jordan for “Creed III” and Tom Cruise for “Top Gun: Maverick.”

For best performance in a show, nominations went to Aubrey Plaza for “The White Lotus,” Christina Ricci for “Yellowjackets,” Jenna Ortega for “Wednesday,” Riley Keough for “Daisy Jones & the Six,” Sadie Sink for “Stranger Things” and Selena Gomez for “Only Murders in the Building.”

Fan voting on all categories will be open through 3 p.m. April 17 at vote.mtv.com, which also has a full list of nominees.

