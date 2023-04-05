fbpx Management firm drops fraud claim, punitive damages in suit vs. Ye
Management firm drops fraud claim, punitive damages in suit vs. Ye

The Industry Apr 05, 2023
Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, in 2009. | Photo courtesy of David Shankbone/Wikimedia Commons (CC0)
by
A business management firm has dropped its fraud claim and its request for punitive damages in a lawsuit against the rapper Ye, but still seeks $4.5 million under a breach-of-contract claim.

Thomas St. John Inc. filed an amended complaint Tuesday against Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. La Palma-based Yeezy LLC, a footwear and apparel company owned by Ye, is a co-defendant in the revised complaint.

TSJ provides business management, accounting and tax services to artists, entertainers and sports figures and originally sued Ye on Oct. 21.

In May 2022, Ye asked TSJ to manage all of his personal and business ventures for himself and his companies, so the parties entered into an 18-month written management agreement calling for the performer to make monthly retainer payments, the amended suit states.

TSJ performed its part of the deal, but about three months into the contract, Ye, “in an unhinged tirade,” terminated the agreement “without any basis or cause,” the amended suit alleges.

Ye’s verbal attack at a Malibu hotel “came out of nowhere,” the amended suit states. When asked about the 18-month commitment, Ye “stated that the 18 month term was (epithet) and said, ‘You’re insane for even thinking I would stick to it,'” the amended suit states.

The 45-year-old rapper and Yeezy stopped making payments last June, the amended suit states.

“And it is clear based on their statements and conduct that defendants do not intend to make any further monthly payments,” the revised complaint alleges.

