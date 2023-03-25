fbpx Retied Court of Appeal Justice Norman Epstein dies at 89
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Los Angeles / Retied Court of Appeal Justice Norman Epstein dies at 89

Retied Court of Appeal Justice Norman Epstein dies at 89

Los Angeles Mar 25, 2023
Retired appeals court Justice Norman Epstein. | Photo courtesy of CALegacyProject/YouTube
by
share with

Retired Court of Appeal Justice Norman Epstein, who was appointed to judgeships by four governors, died Friday at age 89, the Court of Appeal, Second Appellate District announced.

Epstein was a state deputy attorney general from 1959 to 1962 before becoming the general counsel and vice chancellor of the California State University and Colleges.

In 1975, Governor Ronald Reagan appointed Epstein to the Los Angeles Municipal Court, where he served for five years before being appointed to the Los Angeles Superior Court by Governor Jerry Brown in 1980.

He was appointed to the California Court of Appeal, Second Appellate District, Division 4, by Governor George Deukmejian in 1990. Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger appointed him Presiding Justice of Division Four in 2004.

“Justice Norman Epstein represented the very best of our judicial branch,” said Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero. “He dedicated nearly 45 years to judicial service at every level of our branch. Justice Epstein received judicial appointments from four Governors: Governors Reagan, Brown, Deukmejian and Schwarzenegger, a testament to his fidelity to the law, irrespective of ideology.

“Justice Epstein shared his legal brilliance with the next generation of scholars by hiring one-year externs and later inspiring other justices on his court to do so. (He) will be remembered as one of our most exceptional jurists.”

More from Los Angeles

Business Mar 24, 2023
share with
LAUSD, district service workers reach tentative labor deal by
Los Angeles Mar 24, 2023
share with
LAPD union files lawsuit against owner of ‘killer cop’ website by
Business Mar 24, 2023
share with
$110M from state to fund ports training facility in San Pedro Bay by
Crime Mar 24, 2023
share with
Day 1 of jury deliberations in Ridley-Thomas federal corruption trial ends by
Los Angeles Mar 24, 2023
share with
LA City Council seeks funds to revitalize brownfields in Council District 7 by
Los Angeles Mar 24, 2023
share with
Eric Garcetti officially sworn in as US ambassador to India by
More
Skip to content