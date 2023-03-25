Retied Court of Appeal Justice Norman Epstein dies at 89
Retired Court of Appeal Justice Norman Epstein, who was appointed to judgeships by four governors, died Friday at age 89, the Court of Appeal, Second Appellate District announced.
Epstein was a state deputy attorney general from 1959 to 1962 before becoming the general counsel and vice chancellor of the California State University and Colleges.
In 1975, Governor Ronald Reagan appointed Epstein to the Los Angeles Municipal Court, where he served for five years before being appointed to the Los Angeles Superior Court by Governor Jerry Brown in 1980.
He was appointed to the California Court of Appeal, Second Appellate District, Division 4, by Governor George Deukmejian in 1990. Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger appointed him Presiding Justice of Division Four in 2004.
“Justice Norman Epstein represented the very best of our judicial branch,” said Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero. “He dedicated nearly 45 years to judicial service at every level of our branch. Justice Epstein received judicial appointments from four Governors: Governors Reagan, Brown, Deukmejian and Schwarzenegger, a testament to his fidelity to the law, irrespective of ideology.
“Justice Epstein shared his legal brilliance with the next generation of scholars by hiring one-year externs and later inspiring other justices on his court to do so. (He) will be remembered as one of our most exceptional jurists.”