19-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing 2 in West Covina

Crime Mar 21, 2023
shooting suspect cousins
| Photo courtesy of the West Covina Police Department
by
share with

A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly killing two people in West Covina last year.

Detectives from the West Covina Police Department and Pacific Southwest Fugitive Task Force located Michael Antonio Mariano Jr. at an apartment complex in Corona, police said.

Mariano was arrested several days after his sister, Lorraine Fisher, was detained for suspicion of being an accessory. Fisher has since been release while detectives continue to investigate the case, police said.

Mariano is suspected of killing 22-year-old Maliki Faust and 19-year-old Majarion Faust on Nov. 2, 2022, but police did not release further details.

He is being held without bail.

