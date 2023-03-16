Gasoline prices drop in LA, Orange counties for 8th straight day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Thursday for the eighth consecutive day following a 35-day streak of increases totaling 39.7 cents, decreasing 1.1 cents to $4.912.
The average price has dropped 4.9 cents over the past eight days, including 1.2 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 4.7 cents less than one week ago and 96.4 cents lower than one year ago but 16.9 cents more than one month ago.
The average gasoline price has dropped $1.582 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, 2022.
The Orange County average price also dropped for the eighth consecutive day, decreasing 1.2 cents to $4.87. It has dropped 6.3 cents over the past eight days, including nine-tenths of a cent Wednesday. It is 6.2 cents less than one week ago and 97.2 cents lower than one year ago but 15.7 cents more than one month ago.
The Orange County average price has dropped $1.589 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.
The national average gasoline price dropped two-tenths of a cent to $3.464, one day after remaining unchanged. It is three-tenths of a cents less than one week ago and 84.1 cents lower than one year ago but 4.2 cents more than one month ago.
The national average price has dropped $1.552 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.