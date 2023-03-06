Ballots in the mail for LA City Council 6th District special election

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office Monday began sending vote-by-mail ballots to registered voters in the LA City Council’s 6th District for a special election to replace Nury Martinez, who resigned her seat following racist remarks she made in a recorded meeting.
The special election is set for April 4, with a runoff scheduled for June 27 if necessary. The winner will fill out the remainder of Martinez’s term, which ends in December 2024.
The 6th District — which includes central and eastern portions of the San Fernando Valley — is being overseen by a nonvoting caretaker, the city’s chief legislative analyst, Sharon Tso. A nonvoting caretaker does not hold a seat on the council, but oversees the council office to make sure the district provides constituent services and other basic functions.
Martinez, the former council president, resigned for her participation in a leaked racist conversation in October 2021.
The council voted to hold a special election rather than appoint a fill-in council member for the remainder of Martinez’s term.
Seven candidates will appear on the ballot:
— Isaac Kim, small business owner;
— Imelda Padilla, community relations manager;
— Rose Grigoryan, social activist/journalist;
— Marisa Alcarez, environmental policy director;
— Antoinette Scully, community organizer/mother;
— Douglas Dagoberto Sierra, father/business consultant; and
— Marco Santana, director of a housing nonprofit.
The special election could cost the city up to $7.65 million, according to a city clerk’s office estimate.