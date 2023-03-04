fbpx Man arrested after allegedly stabbing 6 people in downtown LA
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing 6 people in downtown LA

Man arrested after allegedly stabbing 6 people in downtown LA

Crime Mar 04, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Santeri Viinamäki/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
A 28-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly stabbing six people during an early morning melee in downtown Los Angeles.

Paramedics dispatched at 2:12 a.m. to a reported stabbing in the 200 block of West Seventh Street rushed six people to hospitals, said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the scene at approximately 2:13 a.m., where they learned that during a confrontation with two groups of people the suspect began stabbing multiple victims, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

Police arrested the suspect shortly after the incident. No further details were immediately available.

