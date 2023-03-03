fbpx California extends tax deadlines to October due to storms
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Politics / California extends tax deadlines to October due to storms

California extends tax deadlines to October due to storms

Politics Mar 03, 2023

Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich

by
share with

California is extending the state tax filing and payment due dates to Oct. 16 for Californians impacted by this winter’s storms, aligning with the IRS, which previously extended the federal tax filing deadline to Oct. 16 for the same reason.

“As communities across the state continue recovering from the damage caused by the winter storms, California is working swiftly to help recovering Californians get back on their feet,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said. “The state is aligning with the Biden Administration and extending the tax filing deadline in addition to the tax relief announced earlier this year.”

Last month, Newsom announced that those impacted by winter storms could claim a deduction for disaster loss, and extended filing and payment deadlines for individuals and businesses in California to May 15.

The tax relief applies to nearly all of the state’s 58 counties, including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties. Imperial County in the southeastern part of the state is not included.

The relief applies to deadlines falling on or after Jan. 8, 2023, and before Oct. 16, 2023, including the 2022 individual income tax returns that would have been due on April 18 and the quarterly estimated tax payments that would have been due on Jan. 17 and April 18, 2023.

California announced the extension Thursday. The IRS announced its extension in January.

More from Politics

Movements Mar 03, 2023
share with
How rights in US have eroded since last Women’s History Month by
Impact Mar 02, 2023
share with
City of Corona puts out call to nonprofits for event co-sponsorship by
Health Mar 02, 2023
share with
LA County to lift COVID emergency declarations on March 31 by
LA County Mar 02, 2023
share with
Los Angeles County board appoints new mental health director by
Orange County Mar 02, 2023
share with
OC supervisors approve grant for Public Defender’s Office by
Crime Mar 01, 2023
share with
LAPD union supports unarmed response to certain 911 calls by
More
Skip to content