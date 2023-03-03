fbpx Actor Tom Sizemore dead in LA at age 61 after brain aneurysm
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / The Industry / Actor Tom Sizemore dead in LA at age 61 after brain aneurysm

Actor Tom Sizemore dead in LA at age 61 after brain aneurysm

The Industry Mar 03, 2023
Actor Tom Sizemore. | Photo courtesy of Jayel Aheram/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)
by
share with

Actor Tom Sizemore, who appeared in such films as “Saving Private Ryan,” “Born on the Fourth of July” and “Black Hawk Down,” died Friday,  He was 61.

Sizemore “passed away peacefully in his sleep at St Joseph’s Hospital, Burbank,” with his brother Paul and 17-year-old twin sons Jayden and Jagger at his side, his manager Charles Lago said in a statement.

Sizemore suffered the aneurysm at around 2 a.m. Feb. 18 at his home in Los Angeles and was hospitalized in intensive care, his manager Charles Lago told City News Service last month.

Sizemore’s career was marred by drug and legal difficulties.

He was convicted of domestic violence against his then-girlfriend, former “Hollywood Madam” Heidi Fleiss, in 2003.

Two years later, he was sentenced to seven months in jail for repeatedly failing drug tests while on probation.

Sizemore pleaded no contest to two charges of domestic abuse in 2017 for assaulting another girlfriend, receiving 36 months of summary probation.

The Detroit native was also arrested on suspicion of possessing various illegal drugs in Burbank in January 2019.

His other film roles included “Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man,” “Passenger 57,” “True Romance,” “Natural Born Killers,” “Strange Days” and “Heat” — all in the 1990s — and “Red Planet” (2000) and “Pearl Harbor” (2001).

He appeared on the VH1 series “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew” in 2010 and Showtime’s 2017 revival of “Twin Peaks.’

Sizemore also voiced a character in the popular video game “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.”

Updated March 3, 2023, 10:13 p.m.

More from The Industry

Business Mar 02, 2023
share with
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ tops streamed TV ratings by
Los Angeles Mar 02, 2023
share with
Trailblazing saxophonist Wayne Shorter dies in LA at age 89 by
Film/Binge Mar 01, 2023
share with
Michael B. Jordan honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame by
Film/Binge Feb 27, 2023
share with
David Byrne to perform ‘This is a Life’ at Oscars by
Los Angeles Feb 27, 2023
share with
Walk of Fame star for ‘Friends’ star Courteney Cox unveiled by
Los Angeles Feb 27, 2023
share with
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ is big winner at SAG Awards by
More
Skip to content