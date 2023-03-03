Actor Tom Sizemore dead in LA at age 61 after brain aneurysm

Actor Tom Sizemore. | Photo courtesy of Jayel Aheram/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Actor Tom Sizemore, who appeared in such films as “Saving Private Ryan,” “Born on the Fourth of July” and “Black Hawk Down,” died Friday, He was 61.

Sizemore “passed away peacefully in his sleep at St Joseph’s Hospital, Burbank,” with his brother Paul and 17-year-old twin sons Jayden and Jagger at his side, his manager Charles Lago said in a statement.

Sizemore suffered the aneurysm at around 2 a.m. Feb. 18 at his home in Los Angeles and was hospitalized in intensive care, his manager Charles Lago told City News Service last month.

Sizemore’s career was marred by drug and legal difficulties.

He was convicted of domestic violence against his then-girlfriend, former “Hollywood Madam” Heidi Fleiss, in 2003.

Two years later, he was sentenced to seven months in jail for repeatedly failing drug tests while on probation.

Sizemore pleaded no contest to two charges of domestic abuse in 2017 for assaulting another girlfriend, receiving 36 months of summary probation.

The Detroit native was also arrested on suspicion of possessing various illegal drugs in Burbank in January 2019.

His other film roles included “Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man,” “Passenger 57,” “True Romance,” “Natural Born Killers,” “Strange Days” and “Heat” — all in the 1990s — and “Red Planet” (2000) and “Pearl Harbor” (2001).

He appeared on the VH1 series “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew” in 2010 and Showtime’s 2017 revival of “Twin Peaks.’

Sizemore also voiced a character in the popular video game “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.”

Updated March 3, 2023, 10:13 p.m.