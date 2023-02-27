Man arrested for alleged armed robbery of Glendale business

A man was arrested for an alleged robbery at a Glendale Home Depot store, police said Monday.
Raymundo Bretado, 47, of Rancho Cucamonga, was booked on suspicion of armed robbery, Glendale Police Sgt. Victor Jackson said. He was being held without bail, pending arraignment.
The crime occurred on Feb. 23 in the 5000 block of San Fernando Road, Jackson said.
“Within the first hour of the store opening, a male entered the location and immediately went looking for the store manager,” Jackson said. “Once he found the manager, the suspect lifted his shirt, revealing a firearm and ordered him to open the vault. The suspect loaded money from the safe into an orange Home Depot bucket and fled out of an emergency exit.”
The suspect got away with “up to $50,000 in cash,” Jackson said.
Security images helped detectives identify Bretado as the Home Depot robbery suspect, leading to his arrest, Jackson said.
“During the arrest, detectives located a replica firearm, several thousand dollars in cash, and an orange Home Depot bucket,” Jackson said.