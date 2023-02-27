fbpx Man arrested for alleged armed robbery of Glendale business
Home / News / Crime / Man arrested for alleged armed robbery of Glendale business

Man arrested for alleged armed robbery of Glendale business

Crime Feb 27, 2023
Surveillance video shows a robbery suspect at the Home Depot store in Glendale. | Photo courtesy of the Glendale Police Department/YouTube
A man was arrested for an alleged robbery at a Glendale Home Depot store, police said Monday.

Raymundo Bretado, 47, of Rancho Cucamonga, was booked on suspicion of armed robbery, Glendale Police Sgt. Victor Jackson said. He was being held without bail, pending arraignment.

The crime occurred on Feb. 23 in the 5000 block of San Fernando Road, Jackson said.

“Within the first hour of the store opening, a male entered the location and immediately went looking for the store manager,” Jackson said. “Once he found the manager, the suspect lifted his shirt, revealing a firearm and ordered him to open the vault. The suspect loaded money from the safe into an orange Home Depot bucket and fled out of an emergency exit.”

The suspect got away with “up to $50,000 in cash,” Jackson said.

Security images helped detectives identify Bretado as the Home Depot robbery suspect, leading to his arrest, Jackson said.

“During the arrest, detectives located a replica firearm, several thousand dollars in cash, and an orange Home Depot bucket,” Jackson said.

