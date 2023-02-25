Film nominees vie for coveted Oscar-indicating PGA Award

| Image courtesy of the Producers Guild of America/Facebook

The Irish failed-friendship tale “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical drama “The Fabelmans” are among the nominees for the coveted Producers Guild of America Award for motion pictures, which will be awarded Saturday evening.

The PGA honor is traditionally a strong indicator of which film will win the best picture Oscar. Since the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expanded from five to 10 nominees in 2010, only four films have won the best picture Oscar without first winning the PGA Award.

Other films nominated for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures are “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “The Whale.”

For animated pictures, PGA nominees are “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and “Turning Red.”

Nominated on the small screen for best drama series are the producers of Disney+’s “Andor,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” Netflix’s “Ozark,” Apple TV+’s “Severance” and HBO’s “The White Lotus.”

For comedies, nominees are ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” HBO’s “Barry,” FX’s “The Bear,” HBO Max’s “Hacks” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.”

Winners of the 34th annual Producers Guild of America Awards will be announced at The Beverly Hilton. During the event, Tom Cruise will receive the guild’s David O. Selznick Award, while Mindy Kaling will be presented with the Norman Lear Award, and Warner Bros. Pictures Group CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy will receive the Milestone Award. The motion picture “Till” will be honored with the Stanley Kramer Award.

Among those set to serve as presenters during the ceremony are Angela Bassett, Bob Odenkirk, Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett, Diego Luna, Eugenio Derbez, Hong Chau, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jay Ellis, Kate Hudson, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Condon, Leslie Odom Jr., Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Nicole Byer, Paul Dano, Robert Rodriguez, Ron Howard, Sacha Baron Cohen, Sandra Oh, Sherry Lansing and Stephanie Hsu.

A handful of PGA awards were presented during ceremonies earlier this week in Santa Monica and New York. The prize for outstanding sports program went to “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off,” while “Sesame Street” was named best children’s program.

The award for outstanding short-form program went to “Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question.” The guild’s Innovation Award went to “Stay Alive, My Son.”

Here is a complete list of nominations:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

— “Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

— “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

— “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

— “Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

— “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

— “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

— “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

— “Tár” (Focus Features)

— “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

— “The Whale” (A24)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

— “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

— “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (A24)

— “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (Universal Pictures/Illumination)

— “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)

— “Turning Red” (Pixar)

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

— “Andor” (Disney+)

— “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

— “Ozark” (Netflix)

— “Severance” (Apple TV+)

— “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

— “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

— “Barry” (HBO)

— “The Bear” (FX)

— “Hacks” (HBO Max)

— “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

— “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

— “The Dropout” (Hulu)

— “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

— “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)

— “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

— “Fire Island” (Hulu)

— “Hocus Pocus 2” (Disney+)

— “Pinocchio” (Disney+)

— “Prey” (Hulu)

— “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

— “30 for 30” (ESPN)

— “60 Minutes” (CBS)

— “George Carlin’s American Dream” (HBO)

— “Lucy and Desi” (Amazon Prime Video)

— “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (CNN)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

— “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

— “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

— “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

— “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

— “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

— “The Amazing Race” (CBS)

— “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video)

— “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” (VH1)

— “Top Chef” (Bravo)

— “The Voice” (NBC)

Award for Outstanding Documentary Motion Picture

— “All That Breathes”

— “Descendant”

— “Fire of Love”

— “Navalny”

— “Nothing Compares”

— “Retrograde”

— “The Territory”