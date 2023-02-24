Rihanna, Sofia Carson to perform nominated songs at Oscars

Rihanna performs in Germany in 2013. | Photo courtesy of Ilikeriri/Wikimedia Commons (CC0 1.0)

Fresh off her Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna will perform at the 95th Academy Awards, the show’s producers announced Thursday.

The singer-songwriter will perform her Oscar-nominated song “Lift Me Up” from the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Rihanna co-wrote the song which is nominated for best original song, marking her first-ever Oscar nomination.

The singer revealed she was pregnant with her second baby after her Super Bowl performance on Feb. 12.

A nine-time Grammy Award winner, Rihanna has eight multi-platinum albums, and 14 singles that reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner are executive producing the Oscars, hosted by host Jimmy Kimmel.

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.

One such announcement following the Rihanna performance update pertained to actress and singer Sofia Carson, who, accompanied by songwriter Diane Warren, will also perform at the 95th Academy Awards.

The pair will perform the Oscar-nominated song “Applause” from the movie “Tell It Like a Woman.”

Warren wrote the song, which is nominated for best original song, marking her 14th Oscar nomination. She received an Honorary Award at the Academy’s Governors Awards in November.

Carson released her self-titled debut album last year. Her film credits include the Netflix romantic drama “Purple Hearts,” which she also executive produced. She made her musical debut in 2015 with the soundtrack album for “Descendants.”

The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.