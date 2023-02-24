Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiled for the late actor Ray Liotta

From left, Elizabeth Banks, Karsten Liotta and Taron Egerton attend the unveiling of late actor Ray Liotta's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. | Photo courtesy of @imagebyoscar/HCC/Walk of Fame/Twitter

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Friday posthumously honoring Ray Liotta for a career that featured appearances in more than 60 feature films, most notably his leading role in the mob classic “Goodfellas.”

The ceremony came on the same day as the release of “Cocaine Bear.” Liotta portrays a drug kingpin in the dark comedy inspired by the 1985 crash of a drug runner’s plane, missing cocaine and the black bear that ate it.

Elizabeth Banks, who directed “Cocaine Bear” and appeared with Liotta in the 2011 black comedy “The Details,” and Taron Egerton, who portrays the drug-dealing son of Liotta’s character in the Apple TV+ crime drama miniseries “Black Bird,” were among those speaking at the ceremony at 6201 Hollywood Blvd. in front of the Eastown apartment complex.

The star was accepted by Liotta’s daughter Karsen Liotta.

“I’m so touched to be accepting this honor on behalf of my dad,” she told the crowd. “I couldn’t be more proud of him. He was a one-of-a-kind actor, and the best friend, brother and father anyone could ask for. I lucked out with you. …

“If you have a Ray in your life, you’re lucky. I love you so much. I thank you for your work and the imprint you left on me and all of those who love you. Everyone deserves a Ray in their life.”

The star is the 2,749th star since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

Liotta was selected to receive a star by the Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on June 14, 2021, 11 months before he died in his sleep while filming the thriller “Dangerous Waters” in the Dominican Republic. Liotta was 67.

Born Dec. 18, 1954, in Newark, New Jersey, Liotta began his career by playing “nice guy Joey Perrini” in the NBC daytime drama, “Another World,” from 1978-81.

Liotta made his film debut in the 1983 drama “The Lonely Lady” which starred Pia Zadora an aspiring screenwriter who deals with many abusive men in her attempts to achieve success.

Liotta received a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actor in a motion picture in 1986 for his performance in the action comedy, “Something Wild.” In his next film, Liotta had one of the two title roles with Tom Hulce in the 1988 drama “Dominick and Eugene,” then portrayed Shoeless Joe Jackson in 1989 best picture Oscar nominee “Field of Dreams.”

Liotta’s run of success continued with the 1990 organized crime drama “Goodfellas,” in which he portrayed mobster-turned-informant Henry Hill in a film that featured a who’s who of Hollywood greats, including Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, and also received a best picture Oscar nomination.

Liotta’s other film credits included “Identity,” “Cop Land,” “Hannibal,” “Smokin’ Aces,” “Wild Hogs,” “Killing Them Softly,” “The Many Saints of Newark” and “No Sudden Move.”

Though known for his tough-guy roles, he also had a softer side, appearing in “Muppets from Space” and “Muppets Most Wanted.”

Liotta received an outstanding guest actor in a drama series Emmy in 2005 for his portrayal of an ex-convict and alcoholic patient who passes out in the waiting room in the NBC medical drama “ER.”

Liotta’s other television credits included “Shades of Blue,” “Hanna,” “Young Sheldon,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Texas Rising.”