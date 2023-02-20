2 people die when Blue Line train collides with car in Los Angeles
A Metro Blue Line train slammed into a car in the central Alameda area of Los Angeles during rush hour Monday, killing two people and injuring at least three others.
The crash took place at 1629 E. 24th St., several blocks south of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, at around 6:15 p.m., according to spokesman Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Five people were in the vehicle when it was hit by the train, Prange said. Two died at the scene, and the other three were rushed to hospitals.
“There’s no word yet on their current condition. There’s no report yet on the deceased’s ages and genders. Their name will be withheld pending notification of their next of kin,” Prange said.
The LAFD reported that the two deceased victims were trapped inside the vehicle and were extricated by first responders.
No injuries were reported among the train’s passengers, Prange said. The LAFD said approximately 125 passengers exited the train without medical complaint. Two Blue Line train operators also disembarked, and one was being evaluated as a precaution.
LA Metro later reported that buses were replacing trains between the Washington and Vernon stations, and were expected to continue well into the night.