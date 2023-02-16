fbpx COVID-related hospitalizations increase slightly in LA County
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Health / COVID-related hospitalizations increase slightly in LA County

COVID-related hospitalizations increase slightly in LA County

Health Feb 16, 2023
covid patient, nurses, doctors, doctor, nurse, hospital
| Photo courtesy of Hospital CLINÍC/Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)
by
share with

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals ticked upward slightly Thursday, again nearly the 700 mark, while 1,144 new infections were reported.

According to state figures, there were 699 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the county, up from 689 on Wednesday. Of those patients, 85 were being treated in intensive care units, up from 73 a day earlier.

The 1,144 new cases lifted the county’s cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,693,237. The daily case numbers released by the county are undercounts of actual virus activity in the county, due to people who use at-home tests and don’t report the results, and others who don’t test at all.

The LA County Department of Public Health reported 20 new virus-related deaths on Thursday, raising the pandemic death toll to 35,528.

The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus in the county was 6.5% as of Thursday. The rate has been mostly steady for more than a week.

Masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities in the county, and for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at businesses where they are required by the owner. Masks are strongly recommended for high-risk individuals, and for people riding public transit.

For all other indoor settings, wearing masks is a matter of residents’ personal preference.

More from Health

Health Feb 16, 2023
share with
Number of COVID-positive hospital patients in OC stay stable by
Health Feb 15, 2023
share with
LA County health officials report 20 more COVID-related deaths by
Health Feb 15, 2023
share with
UCLA gifted $20M to establish center for study of microbial organisms by
Health Feb 14, 2023
share with
LA County COVID: 1,191 new infections, 680 hospital patients by
Health Feb 14, 2023
share with
LA ends COVID testing requirement for unvaccinated city employees by
Health Feb 13, 2023
share with
Los Angeles County records 2,300 additional COVID infections by
More
Skip to content