Snow prompts CHP to escort traffic on I-5 in Grapevine area

| Photo courtesy of CHP Southern Division

The California Highway Patrol is escorting traffic on Interstate 5 through the Grapevine area, Caltrans announced Wednesday, because of snow and dangerous driving conditions.

Parts of I-5 were closed because of snow Wednesday morning, and CHP escorts began around 4 a.m.

Northbound traffic was being diverted at Parker Road in Castaic. Southbound lanes were closed at Grapevine Road.

Snowfall crews were working to remove snow on the roads and reopen them as weather conditions improve.

After a relatively mild weekend, colder temperatures are expected to hit the Southland along with gusting winds in some areas Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service “strong north winds are likely to affect much of the area Tuesday,” while a “very cold air mass” will linger over the region through Thursday, keeping temperatures well below normal.

A frost advisory was in effect for the San Fernando Valley and Santa Clarita Valley until 9 a.m. Wednesday. A freeze watch is in effect in the same areas until Thursday morning.

For the freeze watch, temperatures are expected to reach as low as 26 degrees.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, temperatures could fall as low as 29 degrees, with a freeze watch in effect through Thursday morning.

Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, Woodland Hills, Castaic, Newhall and Santa Clarita are under frost advisories and freeze warnings.

Snow levels were expected to drop to about 2,000 feet Tuesday afternoon and night, according to the NWS, with light accumulations possible in the Antelope Valley.

“Daytime highs will definitely be below seasonal normals through Thursday, but nothing approaching problematic levels,” according to the NWS. “However, overnight low Tuesday night and Wednesday night will be very cold, especially in any wind-sheltered areas. So, there may be widespread frost/freeze issues across the valleys and inland coastal plain.”