State wants ‘climate champions’ to serve in Climate Action Corps

California Climate Action Corps fellows and volunteers celebrate in September during Community Climate Action Day in San Jose, where they participated in tree plantings, composting, canvassing neighborhoods and brush clearing. | Photo courtesy of California Volunteers, Office of the Governor

Governor Gavin Newsom wants “champions of climate action” to apply for the California Climate Action Corps paid service program which began recruitment Monday.



“Tackling the climate crisis takes partners at all levels, and the California Climate Action Corps is mobilizing energized Californians all across our state to drive climate action in ways never seen before,” Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “California’s climate action is just getting started, and it starts with you. Together, we’ll achieve the climate-friendly future all Californians deserve.”

Members of the Climate Action Corps mobilize their communities through volunteer activities and educational projects that focus on “urban greening, wildfire resiliency and organic waste and edible food recovery,” according to the state’s announcement.

“There is incredible power in service and our California Climate Action Corps gives fellows the opportunity to harness that power to directly address the impacts of climate change,” First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom said in a statement. “The Governor and I are exceedingly grateful to those who answer the call to serve their communities, and we are excited to see them take meaningful action on behalf of our state and our planet.”

The California Climate Action Corps is the nation’s first state-level service organization that is tasked with empowering state residents to take effective action toward protecting their homes, health and communities against the most severe impacts of climate change, according to the state. The program is led by the Office of the Governor’s California Volunteers.



“We want to channel the energy of those passionate about fighting climate change into paid service to help communities address this existential threat,” California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday said in a statement. “Our California Climate Action Corps Fellows are doing critical work, engaging community members and inspiring us to do more.”

AmeriCorps California members receive $30,000 for serving 1,700 hours over an 11-month period. Corps members also qualify for $10,000 in education awards that can apply to student debt or go toward college tuition and expenses.

A summer fellowship is also available for two-month positions that pay $5,294 plus a $1,374 education award.



Members of the 2023-24 California Climate Action Corps program serve from Sept. 18, 2023, to Aug. 15, 2024, in communities statewide. Summer fellows serve 300 hours from June 5 to Aug. 4.

From 2021 through 2022, the California Climate Action Corp Fellowship noted these achievements:

— 147,072 trees planted, maintained, or given away.

— 1.6 million pounds of food or organic waste diverted from landfills.

— 1 million pounds of recovered food distributed to people in need.

— 17,770 volunteers engaged for 54,220 hours of climate action.

— 52,002 people engaged through climate-related education and outreach.

— 172 acres, 85 sites, and 36 homes/structures treated for climate resiliency.

Program applications and more information are available at ClimateActionCorps.ca.gov.