Palm Springs hosts series of events for Black History Month
City officials last week began a series of events to mark Black History Month.
Palm Springs will host 11 events in total this month, beginning with a reception at the Palm Springs Art Museum that was held on Feb. 2, according to Palm Springs communications director Amy Blaisdell.
The free event featured the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Drill team and Drum Squad.
The 36th Annual Black History Awards Gala was held Saturday evening at the Hilton, 400 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way. Individuals and organizations who have contributed to the success of African-American achievements were recognized through the night, organizers said.
At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, a performance of “The Other Side” will be held at the art museum’s Annenberg Theatre, presented by Empower You Entertainment and the county’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Youth Council.
A “Sip n’ Paint” fundraiser will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Antigua Kitchen and Bar, 105 S. Palm Canyon Drive, followed by a lecture from a Haitian playwright at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16 in the art museum, Blaisdell said.
A men’s basketball tournament will be held Feb. 18, followed by a caravan and a concert Feb. 20, a musical performance Feb. 23, and a “Taste of Soul” event Feb. 24 before the events come to an end Feb. 25 with the 36th annual Black History Parade and Town Fair.