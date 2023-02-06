Authorities seek inmate who walked out of LA correctional facility

Authorities Sunday are searching for an inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles.
Carlos Montes walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program on Saturday. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officers received notification of an alarm on Montes’ monitoring device at 4:30 p.m., according to a CDCR news statement.
“Agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety were dispatched to locate and apprehend Montes and notification was made to local law enforcement,” according to the statement.
The inmate was received by CDCR on Feb. 14, 2022, from Los Angeles County with a five-year sentence for second-degree robbery and evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly.
Montes, 30, was described as a 5-foot, 8-inch tall Latino man weighing 164 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and jean shorts.
Officials urged anyone who sees Montes or has any knowledge of his whereabouts to call local law enforcement or 911.