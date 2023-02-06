fbpx Authorities seek inmate who walked out of LA correctional facility
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / Authorities seek inmate who walked out of LA correctional facility

Authorities seek inmate who walked out of LA correctional facility

Feb 06, 2023
Carlos Montes. | Photo courtesy of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
by
share with

Authorities Sunday are searching for an inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles.

Carlos Montes walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program on Saturday. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officers received notification of an alarm on Montes’ monitoring device at 4:30 p.m., according to a CDCR news statement.

“Agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety were dispatched to locate and apprehend Montes and notification was made to local law enforcement,” according to the statement.

The inmate was received by CDCR on Feb. 14, 2022, from Los Angeles County with a five-year sentence for second-degree robbery and evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly.

Montes, 30, was described as a 5-foot, 8-inch tall Latino man weighing 164 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and jean shorts.

Officials urged anyone who sees Montes or has any knowledge of his whereabouts to call local law enforcement or 911.

More from

Environment Feb 06, 2023
share with
Warmer weather on the way for LA; winds likely to continue by
Orange County Feb 06, 2023
share with
Newport Beach woman, LA man win Surf City Marathon by
Los Angeles Feb 06, 2023
share with
LA Building and Safety worker alleges retaliation for exposing corruption by
Los Angeles Feb 06, 2023
share with
Truex wins NASCAR race at Coliseum by less than 1 second by
shooting shot
LA County Feb 06, 2023
share with
After rash of shootings, LA County supervisors to consider gun regs by
Missing Feb 06, 2023
share with
Woman with bipolar disorder reported missing in Rosemead by
Skip to content