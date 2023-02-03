fbpx LA Metro, other transit agencies to provide free rides Saturday
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / LA County / LA Metro, other SoCal transit agencies to provide free rides Saturday

LA Metro, other SoCal transit agencies to provide free rides Saturday

LA County Feb 03, 2023
| Photo by Steve Hymon/Metro via Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)
by
share with

LA Metro and other transit agencies in Southern California will offer free rides Saturday to celebrate Transit Equity Day, officials announced Friday.

Metrolink and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will also participate in providing free fares.

The agencies will celebrate the sixth annual Transit Equity Day, which honors the civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

“By facilitating access to jobs, school, shopping, and other important destinations, we can greatly impact people’s lives and help them achieve their dreams,” said Ara Najarian, chair of the Metro board. “In the spirit of Rosa Parks’ legacy, Metro is now working to make transit more affordable and accessible every day for our most disadvantaged daily transit riders.”

Rides on Metro’s buses, rail lines and bikeshare services will be free on Saturday. People can also redeem a 30-minute free ride on Metro Bike Share by selecting “1-Ride” on the kiosks and using the code 020423.

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, who also serves on the Metro board, said that Transit Equity Day is a reminder of transit’s “unfortunate history of racism and classism,” along with what Metro should strive to be — “safe, clean, reliable and affordable.”

“I am committed to achieving a Metro system that does not put disproportionate cost burdens on our highest need populations and in creating a transit ecosystem that serves all Angelenos,” Mitchell said.

More from LA County

Business Feb 03, 2023
share with
Santa Monica-based Activision to pay $35M to settle SEC case by
Business Feb 03, 2023
share with
LA County gasoline price rises by highest amount since Oct. 1 by
Health Feb 02, 2023
share with
LA County reports 1,354 new COVID cases, 707 hospitalizations by
Health Feb 01, 2023
share with
Los Angeles County tallies over 1,600 new COVID-19 infections by
missing, lancaster
LA County Feb 01, 2023
share with
Woman diagnosed with Down syndrome goes missing in Lancaster by
Business Feb 01, 2023
share with
Bed Bath & Beyond to close more stores, several in LA County by
More
Skip to content