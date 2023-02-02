fbpx Los Angeles opens 9 community centers focused on peace, healing
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Los Angeles / Los Angeles opens 9 community centers focused on peace, healing

Los Angeles opens 9 community centers focused on peace, healing

Los Angeles Feb 02, 2023
| Image courtesy of the city of Los Angeles
by
share with

Nine community centers that aim to serve as spaces for environmental, social and economic healing opened Thursday as part of a $2 million pilot program by the Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department.

The department launched what it calls Peace & Healing Centers in communities where pollution and overcrowding ranks among the highest in Los Angeles. The centers will offer at least 20 hours of healing programming a week, aiming to provide safe spaces during times of crisis. Activities could include art, youth mentoring and community gardening.

“Too often, communities suffering from historic neglect are continually ignored,” Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. “Today is a step towards breaking away from that status quo. During my administration, I look forward to working closely with the LA Civil Rights department as we take action on behalf of all Angelenos.”

The centers will be run by eight community-based organizations.

LA Civil Rights Executive Director Capri Maddox said that many communities have been shut out from progress and opportunity, and now have the highest rates of poverty, pollution and violence.

“They also happen to be primarily communities of color,” Maddox said. “Peace & Healing Centers are one way we can begin to repair this harm, by working with trusted community partners and creating public spaces for social, economic and environmental healing.”

More from Los Angeles

Los Angeles Feb 02, 2023
share with
Grammy Awards show to include celebration of 50 years of hip hop by
san pedro, missing
Los Angeles Feb 02, 2023
share with
Police seek help finding missing woman last seen in San Pedro by
Los Angeles Feb 02, 2023
share with
Councilman: Fence surrounding Echo Park Lake will be taken down by
Crime Feb 01, 2023
share with
LAPD assists state task force on human trafficking, nets 116 arrests by
missing, westmont, LAPD
Los Angeles Feb 01, 2023
share with
76-year-old man reported missing from Westmont area by
Los Angeles Feb 01, 2023
share with
Priscilla Presley honors late daughter on Lisa Marie’s 55th birthday by
More
Skip to content