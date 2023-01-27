fbpx Leno crashes motorcycle in Las Vegas, breaks collarbone, ribs
Leno crashes motorcycle in Las Vegas, breaks collarbone, ribs

Leno crashes motorcycle in Las Vegas, breaks collarbone, ribs

The Industry Jan 27, 2023
Jay Leno. | Photo courtesy of Michael Albov/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)
Comedian Jay Leno is on the mend again, this time recovering from a motorcycle accident in Las Vegas that left him with broken ribs and cracked knee caps.

Leno, the former host of “The Tonight Show,” told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he was riding a 1940 Indian motorcycle and was knocked off his bike while riding through a parking lot on Jan. 17. He ended breaking his collarbone, broke two ribs and cracked both knee caps.

“But I’m OK!” Leno told the Review-Journal in a story published Thursday. “I’m OK, I’m working. I’m working this weekend.”

He told the Review-Journal he was riding the motorcycle and noticed what he said smelled like a fuel leak.

“So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it,” Leno told the newspaper. “So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike.”

Leno was burned while working on a car in his garage in Los Angeles in November. He was treated for his injuries from the burns at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles.

Leno is set to headline at the Encore Theater in Las Vegas on March 31, his first appearance since the November incident.

Skip to content