Blythe to host free hazardous waste collection event

Blythe to host free hazardous waste collection event

Environment Jan 27, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

The Riverside County Department of Waste Resources will hold a free hazardous waste collection event Saturday at the county’s Blythe landfill.

Riverside County residents can dispose of their hazardous waste at 1000 Midland Road from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, according to a statement from Supervisor V. Manuel Perez’s office.

“People might not know where to take items such as paint, pesticides and batteries for proper disposal, and so they end up in the garage,” said Perez in a statement. “These household hazardous waste collection events offer a great service in accepting these items.”

According to Perez’s office, anyone from the county’s 28 cities or unincorporated communities can take toxic items such as motor oil, antifreeze, household and automotive batteries, pesticides, cleaning products and more. Only residentially generated household hazardous waste items will be accepted.

Materials that will not be accepted include explosives, radioactive material, ammunition, asbestos, compressed-gas cylinders over 40 pounds and infectious or medical waste besides sharps, according to Perez’s office.

Perez said events like this “protect the environment by keeping hazardous waste out of landfills and from harming people, pets and wildlife.”

For more information contact the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources at 951-486-3200 or go to rcwaste.org/hhw.

Skip to content