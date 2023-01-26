fbpx Horses dies from 'musculoskeletal' training injury at Los Alamitos
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Orange County / Horse dies from ‘musculoskeletal’ training injury at Los Alamitos

Horse dies from ‘musculoskeletal’ training injury at Los Alamitos

Orange County Jan 26, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Traveler100/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)
by
share with

A racehorse died from a training injury Wednesday at Los Alamitos Race Course, state horse racing officials said.

Feeling Well was a 3-year-old filly bred by BG Stables with no races yet in her career, according to the industry website Equibase. She had a posted workout at the Cypress track on Wednesday.

No further information was available about her cause of death, which was listed as “musculoskeletel” on the California Horse Racing Board’s website.

Feeling Well was the fourth horse to die from a racing or training injury at Los Alamitos this month.

More from Orange County

Orange County Jan 26, 2023
share with
Former Chapman law school dean, Trump adviser Eastman faces disbarment by
Health Jan 26, 2023
share with
Orange County’s weekly COVID-19 numbers significantly decline by
News Jan 26, 2023
share with
Family expecting body of OC attorney who died in Mexico by
Orange County Jan 25, 2023
share with
Garden Grove Councilwoman Nguyen announces bid for Congress by
Business Jan 25, 2023
share with
LA, OC gasoline prices post largest increases since early October by
Impact Jan 24, 2023
share with
Orange County supervisors approve winter shelter in Fullerton by
More
Skip to content