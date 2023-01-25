fbpx LA County records 22 additional COVID deaths, 1,254 new cases
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Health / LA County records 22 additional COVID deaths, 1,254 new cases

LA County records 22 additional COVID deaths, 1,254 new cases

Health Jan 25, 2023
| Image courtesy of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
by
share with

Los Angeles County health officials reported 22 more COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, along with more than 1,200 new cases.

The new fatalities lifted the county’s overall virus-related death toll to 35,189.

With 1,254 new cases, the cumulative total from throughout the pandemic rose to 3,670,949. Overall case numbers are believed to be undercounts of actual virus activity, due to most people relying on at-home tests without the reporting the results, and others not testing at all.

According to the county, there were 755 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Wednesday, down from 761 on Tuesday. Falling hospitalization numbers and a declining rate of admissions contributed to the county being recently moved into the “low” COVID community level by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 5% as of Wednesday, holding roughly steady over the past week.

Masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities in the county, and for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at businesses where they are required by the owner. They are not required in other locations, but they remain “strongly recommended.”

More from Health

Environment Jan 25, 2023
share with
Sewage spill in Marina del Rey area prompts beach closures by
Health Jan 24, 2023
share with
COVID-related hospitalizations decrease again in LA County by
Health Jan 23, 2023
share with
LA County COVID-19: 46 more deaths, 2,264 new infections by
Health Jan 20, 2023
share with
LA County COVID: Officials urge masking despite ‘low’ virus activity by
Health Jan 20, 2023
share with
Casa Colina Hospital awarded grant to finish musical playground for kids with disabilities by
Health Jan 19, 2023
share with
Orange County COVID-19 data continues showing declines by
More
Skip to content