2 people injured, hospitalized as a result of house fire in Sunland

A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a fire at a single-family house in Sunland Tuesday evening and a second person was hospitalized in fair condition.
Firefighters responded at 9:16 p.m. to 10322 Sherman Grove Ave., near Foothill Boulevard, where they found flames coming from an attached garage and battled flames from the garage and the home’s attic, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
The 16-year-old boy was found outside the house by arriving firefighters and was immediately taken to a hospital, Prange said.
Firefighters began the firefight in a defensive posture due to reports of propane canisters at the site, Prange said.
After knocking back the initial heat and flames, firefighters made entry for the interior fire attack on the house, while others battled flames on the neighboring structure, keeping damage to the exterior surface, Prange said.
The majority of the fire damage to the home was to the garage and attic, Prange said.
It took 77 firefighters 43 minutes to extinguish the blaze, Prange said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Prange said.
In addition to the 16-year-old boy, another person was injured in the fire and taken to a hospital in moderate condition.