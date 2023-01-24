Oscar noms: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ leads with 11

(Left to right) Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh, and Ke Huy Quan in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." | Photo courtesy of A24

The time- and space-twisting sci-fi tale “Everything Everywhere All at Once” captured a leading 11 Oscar nominations, including best picture, Tuesday, while Steven Spielberg continued his awards season success by garnering a best director nod for “The Fabelmans,” which also snagged seven nominations, including best picture.

The World War I saga “All Quiet on the Western Front” and the Irish dark comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” each took nine nominations — including best picture nods for both — as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its candidates for the Oscars, which will be handed out March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The biopic “Elvis” was next with eight nominations, including best picture and best actor (Austin Butler), while “The Fabelmans” — Spielberg’s largely autobiographical movie about a young boy who dreams of becoming a filmmaker — took seven nods, including Michelle Williams for best actress and Judd Hirsch for best supporting actor.

Cate Blanchett was tapped for best actress for her performance in “Tár,” playing a fictional composer suffering a career crisis — and helping the film garner six nominations, including best picture. The Tom Cruise action sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” also captured six nods, among them best picture.

Rounding out the 10 best picture nominees — the only category with 10 candidates — were the James Cameron blockbuster “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Triangle of Sadness,” and “Women Talking.”

In the major individual awards, also garnering best actor nominations were Colin Farrell in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Brendan Fraser in “The Whale,” Paul Mescal in “Aftersun” and Bill Nighy in “Living.”

For best actress, in addition to Williams and Blanchett, nominations went to Ana de Armas in “Blonde,” Andrea Riseborough in “To Leslie,” and Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

In the best supporting actor category, Hirsch was joined by Brendan Gleeson in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Brian Tyree Henry in “Causeway,” Barry Keoghan in “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Ke Huy Quan in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Best supporting actress nods went to Angela Bassett in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Hong Chau in “The Whale,” Kerry Condon in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Jamie Lee Curtis in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and Stephanie Hsu in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Spielberg — who took the best director trophy as well as best drama picture for “The Fabelmans” at the recent Golden Globe Awards — was joined in the Oscar best director category by Martin McDonagh for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Todd Field for “Tar” and Ruben Ostlund for “Triangle of Sadness.”

Actress Allison Williams and actor/producer Riz Ahmed hosted the nomination ceremonies, which were streamed live from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theater and covered 23 categories in all.

With more theaters reopening as the pandemic has eased, the Academy this year returned its Oscar eligibility requirements to films released in theaters between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022 — and in six specific locales. Those locations are: Los Angeles County; the City of New York; the Bay Area; Chicago; Miami; and Atlanta.

Comedian and talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel will return for a third hosting gig when the Oscar awards ceremonies air live on March 12 on ABC.

Here is a complete list of Tuesday’s nominees:

Best picture

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Malte Grunert, producer

“Avatar: The Way of Water,” James Cameron and Jon Landau, producers

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, producers

“Elvis,” Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, producers

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, producers

“The Fabelmans,” Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, oroducers

“Tár,” Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, producers

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, producers

“Triangle of Sadness,” Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, producers

“Women Talking,” Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, producers

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

“Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Achievement in directing

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Martin McDonagh

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

“The Fabelmans,” Steven Spielberg

“Tár,” Todd Field

“Triangle of Sadness,” Ruben Ostlund

Best animated feature film of the year

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

“The Sea Beast,” Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

“Turning Red,” Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Achievement in cinematography

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” James Friend

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” Darius Khondji

“Elvis,” Mandy Walker

“Empire of Light,” Roger Deakins

“Tár” Florian Hoffmeister

Original screenplay

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Written by Martin McDonagh

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

“The Fabelmans,” Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

“Tár,” Written by Todd Field

“Triangle of Sadness,” Written by Ruben Ostlund

Adapted screenplay

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Written by Rian Johnson

“Living,” Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

“Women Talking, Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Achievement in costume design

“Babylon,” Mary Zophres

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ruth Carter

“Elvis,” Catherine Martin

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Shirley Kurata

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” Jenny Beavan

Best documentary feature

“All That Breathes,” Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

“Fire of Love,” Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

“A House Made of Splinters,” Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellstrom

“Navalny,” Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Best documentary short subject

“The Elephant Whisperers,” Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

“Haulout,” Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

“How Do You Measure a Year?” Jay Rosenblatt

“The Martha Mitchell Effect,” Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

“Stranger at the Gate,” Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Achievement in film editing

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

“Elvis,” Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Paul Rogers

“Tár,” Monika Willi

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Eddie Hamilton

Best international feature film

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Germany

“Argentina, 1985,” Argentina

“Close,” Belgium

“EO,” Poland

“The Quiet Girl,” Ireland

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

“The Batman,” Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

“Elvis,” Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

“The Whale,” Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Original score

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Volker Bertelmann

“Babylon,” Justin Hurwitz

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Carter Burwell

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Son Lux

“The Fabelmans,” John Williams

Original song

“Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman,” music and lyrics by Diane Warren

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson, lyrica by Tems and Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” music by M.M. Keeravaani, lyrics by Chandrabose

“This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once, music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski, lyrica by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Achievement in production design

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

“Avatar: The Way of Water,” Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

“Babylon,” Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

“Elvis,” Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

“The Fabelmans,” Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara

Best animated short film

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

“The Flying Sailor,” Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

“Ice Merchants,” Joao Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

“My Year of Dicks,” Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It” Lachlan Pendragon

Best live action short film

“An Irish Goodbye,” Tom Berkeley and Ross White

“Ivalu,” Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

“Le Pupille,” Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

“Night Ride,” Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

“The Red Suitcase” Cyrus Neshvad

Achievement in sound

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Viktor Prásil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

“Avatar: The Way of Water,” Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

“The Batman,” Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

“Elvis,” David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Achievement in visual effects