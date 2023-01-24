Bomb threat forces lockdown at high school in San Gabriel
Gabrielino High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday due to a bomb threat, authorities said.
“Please be advised that Gabrielino High School is currently on lockdown due to a bomb threat investigation,” the city of San Gabriel said in a statement early Tuesday afternoon.
“San Gabriel Police are currently on site and available to assist parents at 1201 S San Gabriel Blvd.,” the statement said. “Please avoid San Gabriel Blvd and Wells Street due to blocked traffic.”