fbpx Bomb threat forces lockdown at high school in San Gabriel
San Gabriel Valley

Bomb threat forces lockdown at high school in San Gabriel

San Gabriel Valley Jan 24, 2023
The Media Center at Gabrielino High School in San Gabriel. | Photo courtesy of Omgletmejoin/Wikimedia Commons (CC0)
by
share with

Gabrielino High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday due to a bomb threat, authorities said.

“Please be advised that Gabrielino High School is currently on lockdown due to a bomb threat investigation,” the city of San Gabriel said in a statement early Tuesday afternoon.

“San Gabriel Police are currently on site and available to assist parents at 1201 S San Gabriel Blvd.,” the statement said. “Please avoid San Gabriel Blvd and Wells Street due to blocked traffic.”

