Filming in LA declines sharply in final quarter of 2022

The Industry Jan 18, 2023

Photo by Martin Lopez

Film production in Los Angeles decline sharply in the fourth quarter of last year, according to a report by FilmLA released Wednesday.

Production of commercials was 24.5% below the five-year annual average and declined 22.6% from 2021. Overall, there were 8,674 shoot days in Los Angeles between last October and December, and 2022 finished with 36,792 shoot days. That marked a 2.4% decline from 2021 and just a 0.7% increase from 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.

FilmLA President Paul Audley said that even in 2019, the film industry suffered significant production decline.

“Can we hold here, or will the pre-COVID downtrend resume?” Audley said. “That is the question everyone is asking.”

Television fared relatively well, with production finishing at 7.3% higher in 2022 compared to the five-year average. But it still suffered a 24.2% decline in the fourth quarter compared to 2021.

Among specific categories, the declines in the fourth quarter compared to the prior year included 33.9% for television comedies, 2.2% for reality television and 16.2% for feature films.

The “other” category also suffered a 9.4% decline.

